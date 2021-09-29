Katy Perry Is Angelic for Fall in a White Shirtdress, Tube Top & Surprisingly Affordable Sandals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Katy Perry dared to wear all white after Labor Day this week as she promoted her own brand of footwear.

The “Firework” musician gave a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram at her newest photoshoot with Amazon Fashion this week. For the campaign, Perry modeled a glowing ankle-length shirtdress layered under a classic tube top; the throwback silhouette from the late 1990s and early 2000s is identifiable from its straight and strapless neckline as well as its form-fitting design.

Khloe Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner as well as Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé have favored tube dresses in their own off-duty looks as of late.

As for footwear, the “Dark Horse” musician herself broke out a set of sandals from her eponymous line of footwear. The Katy Perry Collections Luv silhouette features a flat, square-toe base with a strappy appeal and buckled closure. Fans can shop the white style for just $59 at Amazon as well as more colorways on Perry’s own website.

Related First Lady of France Is Perfectly Chic in a Silk Blouse, Blazer & Booties in Paris Jennifer Lopez Hops on the Catsuit Trend in a Hot Pink Leotard & Cinderella Wedges Kate Beckinsale Marries Romantic & Edgy Style in a Lace Dress & Platform Combat Boots

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Katy Perry Luv sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

As for Perry herself, the singer is no stranger to adding a bold piece to her rotation of ensembles. In addition to wearing standout looks and stylish shoes from Balmain, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti, the award-winning musician also has her own line of footwear. Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“I like my shoes to tell a story through the heel, [asking]: ‘Can it be this or can it be that?’ I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.

Channel Katy Perry in these sandals inspired by her look.

Katy Perry Luv sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Katy Perry Collections Luv Sandal, $59.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

Buy Now: A New Day Kaia Sandal, $17 (was $20).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off 5th

Buy Now: Marc Fisher LTD Mariella Sandal, $60 (was $110).

Click through the gallery for more of Katy Perry’s shoe style throughout the years.