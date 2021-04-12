Katy Perry Gives Old Hollywood Glamour a Bold Twist in the Wildest Spotted Dress

Katy Perry gave old Hollywood glamour a new-age upgrade for this week’s episode of “America’s Got Talent.”

The “Daisies” musician previewed her on-set attire on social media last night, opting for a vintage Alaïa gown that came coated in spots. The wild design featured a bustier-style bodice with a form-fitting finish and a chunky gold Sylvia Toledano cross necklace to match.

Throughout the new season of the singing competition, the “Firework” musician has continued to debut bold look after look. Last week, she even posed in the restroom as she stood atop a toilet in towering heels. The outfit featured a leather bustier-style dress from Alexander McQueen complete with exposed stitching and a midi hemline.

As for footwear, the “Daisies” singer continued the monochrome appeal of her look in a set of trending square-toe sandals. The Giuseppe Zanotti design highlights patent leather and glittering uppers, all set atop a 3.5-inch curved heel. Also accented with an ankle-wrap design, the Eclissa silhouette retails for $895 on the brand’s website.

The new mom, who welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August 2020, is no stranger to adding a bold piece to her rotation of ensembles. In addition to wearing standout looks and stylish shoes, the Grammy-nominated singer also has her own line of footwear. Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“I like my shoes to tell a story through the heel, [asking]: ‘Can it be this or can it be that?’ I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.

