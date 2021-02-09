Katy Perry’s Kaleidoscope Cutout Dress & Sleek Leather Sandals Make for Glam Attire

Katy Perry showed the best way to beat a case of the Mondays by going full glam for her “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” appearance last night.

The “American Idol” judge spoke with the late-night host about the show’s upcoming season and went for a bold look for the occasion. Her outfit, as styled by Tatiana Waterford, included a statement dress from Dundas that came coated in a kaleidoscope-like multicolor print; the long-sleeve design also highlighted a high-leg slit and peek-a-boo cutouts across the torso.

To elevate the bold look even further, Perry then buckled up a set of on-trend heels courtesy of Jimmy Choo. The square-toe sandals featured a sleek leather coating with a textured embossed finish and a rounded peep-toe vamp. Set atop a 4-inch flared heel, the silhouette also is equipped with a handy hidden back zipper for easy on-off wear.

While the “Firework” singer’s colorway is no longer available, a metallic version of the Reon sandal retails for $750 at Farfetch.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued into this year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear. And now, the design is set to remain one of the biggest trends as spring ’21 approaches.

As the new season of “American Idol” premieres on Feb. 14, it is only to be expected that more statement looks from Katy Perry will be on the way. Throughout the previous season of the competition series, the “Daisies” musician debuted a mix of wild ensembles that ranged from bold printed dresses to full costumes inspired by hand sanitizer and toilet paper.

The new mom, who welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August 2020, is no stranger to adding a bold piece to her rotation of ensembles. In addition to wearing standout looks and stylish shoes, the Grammy-nominated singer also has her own line of footwear. Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“I like my shoes to tell a story through the heel, [asking]: ‘Can it be this or can it be that?’ I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.

