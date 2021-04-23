Katy Perry Is a Modern Day ‘Little Mermaid’ in a Scale-Coated Corset & Wildly Realistic Tail

Katy Perry served up major “Little Mermaid” vibes as she appeared alongside a whole slew of stars for Resorts World Las Vegas this week.

Also accompanied by Carrie Underwood, Céline Dion and more, the “Daisies” singer transformed into a mystical mermaid for the promotional video. In a behind-the-scenes look on Instagram today, Perry shared a closer look at her wildly realistic ensemble from costume designer Cris Araujo that teamed a scale-coated corset with a full mermaid tail complete with iridescent coloring.

Céline Dion also appeared in the video, first teasing the new project in an unexpected way on Instagram earlier this week.

Taking to the social media app to surprise fans, the Canadian singer posed atop a life-size casino game in a glam look; the outfit highlighted a burgundy gown complete with a plunging neckline, sheer chiffon sleeves and a gold cinched belt. The same metallic note of her accessories continued into her choice of standout gold pumps, stopping the pinball in bold fashion.

Related Heidi Klum Pops in a Matching Yellow Pastel Suit and Chunky Neon Platform Sneakers Irina Shayk Looks Like a Work of Art in Renaissance-Themed Double Denim & Edgy Rain Boots Sofia Vergara Wows in a Spaghetti Strap Butterfly Dress & the Chunkiest Platform Sandals

As for Katy Perry herself, the new mom, who welcomed her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom in August 2020, is no stranger to adding a bold piece to her rotation of ensembles. In addition to wearing standout looks and stylish shoes from Balmain, Bottega Veneta and Giuseppe Zanotti, the Grammy-nominated singer also has her own line of footwear. Perry launched her namesake collection in 2016 as a joint venture with Global Brands Group Holding Ltd.

“I like my shoes to tell a story through the heel, [asking]: ‘Can it be this or can it be that?’ I’ve tried to put many a different figure or ornament on the heels just to tell a story and to hopefully start conversations via your feet wherever you’re going, whatever you’re doing,” Perry told FN of her brand in 2018.

Click through the gallery to find more of Katy Perry’s chic shoe style over the years.