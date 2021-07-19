Katie Holmes Brings Her Loungewear Out on the Town in Buzzy ‘Ugly’ Sandals

Katie Holmes made a case for comfortable off-duty style this week out in New York.

Running errands across Manhattan today, the “Dawson’s Creek” actress turned her loungewear into everyday attire in a coordinating white T-shirt and relaxed pants. She elevated the ensemble further with a denim ball cap, floral face mask and black leather bag.

Katie Holmes steps out and about in New York, July 19. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ sandals. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

To top off the cozy attire, the actress brought back one of 2020’s biggest footwear trends: “ugly” sandals. Typically considered “ugly” in the world of fashion, the new appreciation for comfortable sandal styles comes with an increased desire for ease of wear and stability in the fashion world amidst the current environment — and for 2021, too, it appears the shoes are here to stay. Brands like Teva and Birkenstock are at the forefront of the trend while celebs including Britney Spears, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sofia Richie can oftentimes be spotted in the silhouettes.

When it comes to Holmes’ own chic style, the star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 42-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, matching her go-to fall combo — relaxed pants, an oversize coat and a casual top —with everything from Veja sneakers to Re/done kicks and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

Try out the “ugly” sandal trend for yourself in these pairs inspired by Katie Holmes.

