Katie Holmes Makes a Case for Overalls in a Spotted Coverall & This Season’s Favorite Loafers

Katie Holmes is bringing overalls back and we are here for it.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alumna took to the streets of New York on Saturday to run errands in style, layering a polka dot denim one-piece overall on top of an easygoing white tee. Her outfit also included gold jewelry, cat-eye sunglasses and an Evolvetogether face mask.

Katie Holmes runs errands around New York, June 5. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ overalls CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

To accent her chic off-duty look, the actress tapped Gucci for her favorite Brixton loafers; similar white leather designs with a horse-bit detail sell for $830 at MyTheresa.

From Prada, Chanel, Dr. Martens and more, loafers are experiencing a comeback on the celeb style scene this season. The silhouette offers an elevated balancing point between a ballet flat, a combat boot or a slip-on sneaker with their versatility and more polished appeal. Stars like Hailey Baldwin, Bella Hadid and even first lady Jill Biden have frequented their own choice of loafers in the past few weeks alone.

Katie Holmes runs errands around New York, June 5. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ overalls. CREDIT: LRNYC/MEGA

When it comes to Holmes’ own chic style, the star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 42-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, matching her go-to fall combo — relaxed pants, an oversize coat and a casual top —with everything from Veja sneakers to Re/done kicks and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

