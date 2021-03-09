Katie Holmes’ Oversize Coat, Ruffled Skirt & Knee-High Boots Will Be Everywhere This Spring

Katie Holmes found the perfect transitional outfit combination as she hit the streets of New York this weekend.

Stepping out in Manhattan on March 5, the “Dawson’s Creek” alumna mixed winter and spring trends in a black oversize coat, white tee and floral skirt; the billowing design came courtesy of Ulla Johnson and retails for $695 on the brand’s website. To top off the look, Holmes also included a suede crossbody bag and her favorite Evolvetogether face mask.

Katie Holmes steps out and about in New York, March 5. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales/Splash News

As if her outfit was chic enough, the “Batman Begins” actress added one last bold touch with her choice of footwear. The slouchy black leather boots featured a knee-high finish with a patent finish and an abrupt square toe stop.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots have quickly become the must-have boot silhouette this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major stars. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

When it comes to her chic style, the star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 42-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, matching her go-to fall combo — relaxed pants, an oversize coat and a casual top —with everything from Veja sneakers to Common Projects kicks and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

