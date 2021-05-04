Katie Holmes Matches Her Floral Blouse & Pleated Leather Skirt to Unexpected 2000s-Chic Boots

Katie Holmes gave fans a preview of her on set style for her upcoming film, “The Watergate Girl,” this week.

The film is based on the best-selling autobiography The Watergate Girl: My Fight For Truth and Justice Against A Criminal President by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks. For the outing in New York on Monday, Holmes went glam in a floral silky blouse tucked into a pleated midi-length leather skirt.

Katie Holmes walks around on set of ‘The Watergate Girl’ in New York, May 3. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ boots. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

To continue the chic ensemble, the star rounded out her look with every celebrity’s favorite off-duty boot brand: Ugg. Like her retro hat, Ugg boots were a staple at the start of the new millennium, oftentimes paired with denim mini skirts and cropped colorful leggings.

Holmes’ style, in particular, is the brand’s Mini Bailey Button II silhouette, a short boot with a dipped shaft and buttoned closure. You can shop her choice of a Chesnut colorway for $155 at Ugg.com.

When it comes to her chic style, the star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 42-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, matching her go-to fall combo — relaxed pants, an oversize coat and a casual top —with everything from Veja sneakers to Re/done kicks and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

