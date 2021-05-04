×
Katie Holmes Matches Her Floral Blouse & Pleated Leather Skirt to Unexpected 2000s-Chic Boots

By Claudia Miller
Katie Holmes gave fans a preview of her on set style for her upcoming film, “The Watergate Girl,” this week.

The film is based on the best-selling autobiography The Watergate Girl: My Fight For Truth and Justice Against A Criminal President by former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks. For the outing in New York on Monday, Holmes went glam in a floral silky blouse tucked into a pleated midi-length leather skirt.

Katie Holmes walks around on set of ‘The Watergate Girl’ in New York, May 3.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News
A closer view of Katie Holmes’ boots.
CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

To continue the chic ensemble, the star rounded out her look with every celebrity’s favorite off-duty boot brand: Ugg. Like her retro hat, Ugg boots were a staple at the start of the new millennium, oftentimes paired with denim mini skirts and cropped colorful leggings.

Holmes’ style, in particular, is the brand’s Mini Bailey Button II silhouette, a short boot with a dipped shaft and buttoned closure. You can shop her choice of a Chesnut colorway for $155 at Ugg.com.

When it comes to her chic style, the star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 42-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, matching her go-to fall combo — relaxed pants, an oversize coat and a casual top —with everything from Veja sneakers to Re/done kicks and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

Click through the gallery to find more of Katie Holmes’ street style evolution over the years.

