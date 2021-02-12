Katie Holmes Dresses Up Her Pajamas in a Cozy Coat, Sleek Sneakers & the Silkiest Pants

Katie Holmes continued her streak of stylish off-duty attire as she stepped out in New York this week.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alumna made her way across Manhattan on Thursday, bundling up to combat the cold temperatures in an Evolvetogether face mask, oversize black coat and the silkiest color-coordinating pants.

Silky styles and pajama-inspired loungewear has become the new normal when it comes to celebrity style. Amidst the current health crisis, the world of fashion is turning towards clothing that provides a sense of comfort and stability with ease of wear; that includes everything from biker shorts and hoodies to soft pants like Holmes’ pick. In regards to footwear, there has been an increased appreciation for sneakers and 1990s-style silhouettes — think thong sandals and chunky platforms — as celebrities and fans alike look for familiarity in their shoes.

Katie Holmes steps out and about in New York, Feb. 11. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

On her feet, Holmes topped off the relaxed look with sneakers from her new favorite brand, Re/done. The lace-up white leather kicks included a mix of overlays with suede paneling and contrast striping. Taking inspiration from 1990s silhouettes, the sustainable shoes retail for $420 at Revolve.com.

Katie Holmes steps out and about in New York, Feb. 11. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

A closer view of Katie Holmes’ sneakers. CREDIT: AbacaPress/Splash News

When it comes to her chic style, the star of “The Secret” movie oftentimes favors on-trend silhouettes that are just as stylish as her outfit of choice. The 42-year-old is known for her top-of-the-line style, matching her go-to fall combo — relaxed pants, an oversize coat and a casual top —with everything from Veja sneakers to Common Projects kicks and flare-heel Dorateymur boots. As the weather heats up, though, you can find the actress in flowy dresses, more lightweight tops and a rotation of easy-going pieces like trending black “ugly” double-strap sandals.

Beyond off-duty style and impeccable footwear taste, Holmes’ experience in the fashion industry earned her the title of an Olay brand ambassador; she also previously served as the face of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Miu Miu, Ann Taylor and more top brands throughout her successful career.

