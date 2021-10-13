Kathy Hilton Is a ‘Hunky Dory’ Dentist For Halloween Alongside Her Fellow Real Housewives

Kathy Hilton kicked off Halloween celebrations early this week at the premiere of “Halloween Kills” in Los Angeles.

The preview party for the film went with a costume party theme, asking guests to dress up in their best holiday attire. Hilton herself went with a dentist-inspired costume with a white coat reading, “Hunky Dory, DDS.”

The costume is an allusion to the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” where Hilton in one episode believed the expression “hunky-dory” (meaning everything is fine) was the name of a person. “I found out that Hunky Dory is a guest that sometimes visits, but he never stays very long,” the actress explained during her exclusive FN interview back in July.

Her outfit also included coordinating trousers, a glittering crystal handbag and a tray filled with dental products — think gauze, bandages and even fake teeth.

Kathy Hilton at Costume Party Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ ‘Halloween Kills’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, Oct. 12 CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Also in attendance at last night’s event were a few of Kathy’s fellow “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-stars. Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave came dressed in a gladiator-inspired look with thigh-high boots while Kathy’s own sister Kyle Richards decided on a circus showman costume. Lisa Rina was also in attendance with a clever bunny outfit and Dorit Kemsley rounded out the group in the most humourous look of the evening — an ode to Kathy Hilton’s daughter, Paris Hilton.

(L-R) Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Dorit Kemsley, Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna at Costume Party Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ ‘Halloween Kills’ held at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Los Angeles, Oct. 12 CREDIT: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/MEGA

Kathy Hilton joined her daughters Paris and Nicky Hilton as the FN cover stars for our July issue, telling tales of stolen shoes and bags and matching in tweed suits. Click here for the full story.

“I’ve enjoyed myself a lot, and I wasn’t going in and looking or expecting anything,” Kathy said of her reality show stardom. “So when you’re received well, it feels good.”

