Katharine McPhee Stays Surprisingly Springy in a Floral Crop Top & Skirt With Classic Thong Sandals

Katharine McPhee is soaking up the last few warm days of the season in style this week.

The “Smash” star grabbed lunch in Los Angeles with her husband David Foster, stepping out in a surprisingly springy ensemble. The look featured a matching floral crop top and tiered skirt set, layered over a blush bandeau.

To give the outfit a casual twist, McPhee slipped on a set of black leather flip-flops.

Continuing to be a breakthrough trend, thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of its biggest shoe styles and has since stuck around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with the aforementioned ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion. Stars like Kendall Jenner along with Meryl Streep, Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez amongst other well-known names are continuing to support the trend even as we begin to approach cooler temperatures.

When it comes to Katharine McPhee’s style, you can find her in everything from mom jeans and Nike sneakers to Christian Siriano gowns with Le Silla pumps. The “Waitress” star also prefers designs from Alexandre Birman, Staud, Tanya Taylor and more top brands as styled by her husband’s daughter, Jordan Foster; Foster additionally works with the likes of Ashley Graham, Aly Raisman and her sisters Erin and Sara Foster.

