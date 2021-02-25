×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kate Upton’s White Tee, Skinny Jeans & Fuzzy Sandals Are Peak Work-From-Home Style

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
kate-upton-shirt-jeans
Kate Upton: February 2012
Kate Upton: February 2012
Kate Upton: September 2013
Kate Upton: November 2013
View Gallery 30 Images

Kate Upton found the perfect work-from-home outfit combination just in time for spring.

The model paused for a mirror selfie on Instagram this afternoon in a casual-chic look made for relaxing at home; the outfit tucked a white, puff-sleeve T-shirt into classic dark-wash skinny with an unexpected footwear choice.

The light-pink slippers — with their furry straps and midsole — offered a comfortable finish to the outift.

For fans of Upton’s style, the Ugg Oh Yeah slippers offer a similar double-strap appeal, and they’re made with moisture-wicking sheepskin. You can find the pair in a pink colorway like Upton’s pair — as well as many other bright shades — at both Ugg.com and Amazon.com. They’re currently selling for $100.

The fuzzy shoes have been a staple in Upton’s closet all throughout her time in quarantine, being paired with everything from oversize tees by the pool and pajamas in her daughter’s playroom.

Related

Kendall Jenner Showcases an Easy-Going Outfit Formula With a T-Shirt, Jeans & These Surprisingly Affordable Sneakers

Jessica Alba Styles a Cozy Knit Cardigan with Dress Pants, White Sneakers & This Timeless Wardrobe Staple

Kristin Cavallari's Bodysuit, High-Rise Jeans & Classic Pumps Master Monochrome Styling

Upton spent most of her days home with Verlander before the MLB season returned. The couple gave back by donating Verlander’s weekly paycheck to charitable organizations. Since announcing their plan in April 2020, the duo’s work included donating 25,000 masks to the Detroit Police Department and another 25,000 masks to Covenant House New York, in addition to working with the American Gold Star Mothers, a group composed of families who have lost a son or daughter during their service in the military.

On top of her philanthropic ways, Upton has had a successful multi-faceted career, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 28-year-old star tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few.

Click through the gallery to find more of Kate Upton’s bold street style moments over the years. 

Womens Outdoor Torrent Duck Boot from Sponsored By Wolverine

Wolverine: It's What Women Want - And Now They Can Have It With the Torrent Duck Boot

After over a century of crafting men's work boots, Wolverine has now turned its eye to the women's outdoor market.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad