Kate Upton’s White Tee, Skinny Jeans & Fuzzy Sandals Are Peak Work-From-Home Style

Kate Upton found the perfect work-from-home outfit combination just in time for spring.

The model paused for a mirror selfie on Instagram this afternoon in a casual-chic look made for relaxing at home; the outfit tucked a white, puff-sleeve T-shirt into classic dark-wash skinny with an unexpected footwear choice.

The light-pink slippers — with their furry straps and midsole — offered a comfortable finish to the outift.

For fans of Upton’s style, the Ugg Oh Yeah slippers offer a similar double-strap appeal, and they’re made with moisture-wicking sheepskin. You can find the pair in a pink colorway like Upton’s pair — as well as many other bright shades — at both Ugg.com and Amazon.com. They’re currently selling for $100.

The fuzzy shoes have been a staple in Upton’s closet all throughout her time in quarantine, being paired with everything from oversize tees by the pool and pajamas in her daughter’s playroom.

Upton spent most of her days home with Verlander before the MLB season returned. The couple gave back by donating Verlander’s weekly paycheck to charitable organizations. Since announcing their plan in April 2020, the duo’s work included donating 25,000 masks to the Detroit Police Department and another 25,000 masks to Covenant House New York, in addition to working with the American Gold Star Mothers, a group composed of families who have lost a son or daughter during their service in the military.

On top of her philanthropic ways, Upton has had a successful multi-faceted career, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 28-year-old star tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few.

