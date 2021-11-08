Kate Upton Celebrates Her Anniversary in Polka Dot Dress & See-Through Mules

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Upton celebrated her fourth anniversary with her husband Justin Verlander this week in style.

The model took to Instagram to share the momentous occasion, posing with the MLB star athlete in dolled-up attire. While Verlander donned a sharp suit and tie, Upton decided on a chic navy dress complete with puff sleeves, a square neckline and a flowing skirt.

On her feet, the “Other Woman” actress opted for a twist on one of this year’s biggest footwear trends, see-through heels. The pointed-toe mules featured a white upper with a tricky invisible cross-foot strap.

PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Givenchy have jumped on the clear shoe train with bold heels and studded designs that flatter the foot and elongate the legs. In addition to stars like Xtina, J-Lo and Cardi B, the Kardashian-Jenner family as a whole is a huge fan of the trend.

Upton herself previously wore the same see-through heels to complete another trending look back in August. The “Layover” actress showed off her own coordinating look on Instagram last night as she posed for a quick mirror selfie in the chic ensemble. Upton’s outfit featured a matching ribbed green sports bra with a peek-a-boo cutout bodycon skirt to match.

Upton has had a successful multi-faceted career, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 29-year-old star tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few.

Channel Kate Upton in these heels inspired by her look.

