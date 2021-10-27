Kate Upton Discovers the Perfect Fall Statement Jacket in Leather Shorts & Tights

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Upton made a case for wild style this week with her discovery of a chic fall jacket.

Showing off her shopping find on Instagram, the model paused for a quick dressing room selfie in her new leopard print outerwear from Saint Laurent; the collared $3,890 design included structured shoulders, double pockets and layers of tan suede fringe for an edgy touch.

Upton layered the statement design over leather shorts and opaque tights — the legwear acts as coverage to balance out the shorter hem of her bottoms, providing a versatile way to style pieces in your closet this season.

To round out the look, the media personality also had on classic black suede booties.

Last week, the actress and her baseball spouse, Justin Verlander, coordinated their looks ahead of Verlander’s games against the Boston Red Sox. For the outing, Upton modeled a white puff-sleeve blouse tucked into black skinny jeans with a wide-brim hat to match.

The model rounded out her off-duty style in a pair of surprisingly buzzy sneakers. Created with mixed tones and overlays across the uppers, Upton opted for the Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 97/1 silhouette that debuted in 2018. The unique design reportedly pulls inspiration from Sean’s love for vintage Nike hats by combining both the upper of an Air Max 97 and the sole unit of the Air Max silhouette. The one-of-a-kind style once retailed for just $160 but now resells on sites like StockX for upwards of $1,037 to $3,500.

Upton has had a successful multi-faceted career, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 29-year-old star tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few.

Recreate Kate Upton’s look in these similar pieces inspired by her cool fall style.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Buy Now: Allsaints Sophie Jacket, $399.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Free People Lita Faux Leather Shorts, $88.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Codie Boots, $160.

