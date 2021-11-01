Kate Upton Goes All Out in the Wildest Mike Wazowski Costume for Halloween

Kate Upton did not mess around when it came to Halloween this year.

Joining her husband Justin Verlander and their daughter, the group decided on a family theme inspired by “Monsters, Inc.” For the holiday, the model herself transformed into Mike Wazowski with a full incognito costume complete with the character’s signature round body and clawed feet.

Verlander also was unrecognizable in his Sully costume while their daughter channeled Randall from the film and a family friend went as a member of the movie’s hazmat security team.

Earlier in October, Upton made a case for wild style with her discovery of a chic fall jacket.

Showing off her shopping find on Instagram, the model paused for a quick dressing room selfie in her new leopard print outerwear from Saint Laurent; the collared $3,890 design included structured shoulders, double pockets and layers of tan suede fringe for an edgy touch.

Upton layered the statement design over leather shorts and opaque tights — the legwear acts as coverage to balance out the shorter hem of her bottoms, providing a versatile way to style pieces in your closet this season. To round out the look, the media personality also had on classic black suede booties.

Upton herself has had a successful multi-faceted career, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 29-year-old star tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few.

Click through the gallery to discover more of Kate Upton’s chic style evolution over the decade.