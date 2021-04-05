Kate Upton Finds the Perfect Spring Dress to Match Classic White Sneakers for Easter

Kate Upton celebrated Easter in style, ringing in the festivities with her husband Justin Verlander and their daughter Genevieve.

Together, the family showed off their individual style in a tropical setting on Sunday. Upton herself went casual chic in a puff-sleeve sundress, complete with a green and white gingham print and a ruffled trim.

She matched the bold design to classic white sneakers for a more dressed-down twist, a trend that is about to be everywhere this spring. Matching dresses with relaxed footwear is the epitome of 2021 styling — a combination of whimsical desires for fancy attire balanced with ever-growing trends of athleisure and lower heels in footwear.

Puff sleeve silhouettes are also making a comeback this season. Whether on a shirt or a sundress, the feminine design element could be found on the runways for likes of Louis Vuitton, Lanvin, Isabel Marant and Simone Rocha for spring ’21; the exaggerated sleeves also shone through on blazers and coats, offering a timelessly chic and effortlessly bold finish to all looks.

Upton herself is a fan of a puff sleeve and showed a casual way to incorporate it into her everyday style in February. The model paused for a mirror selfie on Instagram in a look made for relaxing at home; the outfit tucked a white, puff-sleeve T-shirt into classic dark-wash skinny with an unexpected footwear choice.

The light-pink slippers — with their furry straps and midsole — offered a comfortable finish to the outfit.

Upton spent most of her days home with Verlander before the MLB season returned. The couple gave back by donating Verlander’s weekly paycheck to charitable organizations. Since announcing their plan in April 2020, the duo’s work included donating 25,000 masks to the Detroit Police Department and another 25,000 masks to Covenant House New York, in addition to working with the American Gold Star Mothers, a group composed of families who have lost a son or daughter during their service in the military.

On top of her philanthropic ways, Upton has had a successful multi-faceted career, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 28-year-old star tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few.

Click through the gallery to find more of Kate Upton’s standout looks over the years.