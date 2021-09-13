×
Kate Upton Struts in a Checkered Corset Dress & Gladiator Sandals for Tory Burch’s Spring Show

By Claudia Miller
Kate Upton is back and better than ever.

The model took to the runway for Tory Burch’s spring ’22 show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday, marking her long-awaited return to the catwalk. For the show that shut down Mercer Street, Upton was styled in a blue checkered dress complete with a corseted bodice and midi-length hem. Her ensemble also included a unique black and silver necklace as well as a black leather handbag.

kate upton, dress, checkered dress, necklace, sandals, gladiator sandals, tory burch, nyfw, new york, spring 22, show, runway, model, blue
Kate Upton walks the runway for Tory Burch spring ’22 show during New York Fashion Week, Sept. 12.
CREDIT: Christopher Peterson/Splash News

On her feet, the actress modeled a set of lace-up gladiator sandals. The glam black pair featured crisscross straps, gold embellishments and a solid square toe. The design also tapped into trends for 2021 with a big-toe loop and wrapped ankle hold.

kate upton, dress, checkered dress, necklace, sandals, gladiator sandals, tory burch, nyfw, new york, spring 22, show, runway, model, blue
Kate Upton walks the runway for Tory Burch spring ’22 show during New York Fashion Week, Sept. 12.
CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

kate upton, dress, checkered dress, necklace, sandals, gladiator sandals, tory burch, nyfw, new york, spring 22, show, runway, model, blue
A closer view of Kate Upton’s Tory Burch sandals.
CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

In 2020, Upton spent most of her days home with husband Justin Verlander before the MLB season returned. The couple gave back by donating Verlander’s weekly paycheck to charitable organizations. Since they announced their plan in April 2020, the duo’s work included donating 25,000 masks to the Detroit Police Department and another 25,000 masks to Covenant House New York, in addition to working with the American Gold Star Mothers, a group composed of families who have lost a son or daughter during their service in the military.

On top of her philanthropic ways, Upton has had a successful multi-faceted career, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 29-year-old star tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few.

While Kate Upton’s sandals aren’t available just yet, you can echo her ensemble in these similar black sandals.

black sandals, gladiator, gold, stuart weitzman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Buy Now: Stuart Weitzman Gala Sandal, $403 (was $575).

black sandals, gladiator, gold, steve madden
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Steve Madden Tashia Sandal, $100.

black sandals, gladiator, gold, sam edelman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Eavan Sandal, $105.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kate Upton’s bold style over the years.

