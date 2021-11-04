Kate Upton Shows Off Her Yoga Skills on a Paddle Board in an Athletic Unitard

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Upton’s impressive skillset list is never-ending.

The “Other Woman” star showed off her balancing capabilities on Instagram last night, posing in a downward dog while perched atop a floating paddleboard. Upton took to open waters in athletic attire, too, in a black leggings-style unitard complete with a tank top and white stripes across the calf.

“I hear the fear of face planting on a paddle board is suppose to make you fit… so I gave it a try,” wrote Upton in her caption.

Earlier this week, the actress also did not mess around when it came to Halloween this year.

Joining her husband Justin Verlander and their daughter, the group decided on a family theme inspired by “Monsters, Inc.” For the holiday, the model herself transformed into Mike Wazowski with a full incognito costume complete with the character’s signature round body and clawed feet.

Verlander also was unrecognizable in his Sully costume while their daughter channeled Randall from the film and a family friend went as a member of the movie’s hazmat security team.

Upton herself has had a successful multi-faceted career, serving as the face of Neiman Marcus, Express, Canada Goose and more. When it comes to premieres for her hit films like “The Other Woman” and “The Layover,” the 29-year-old star tends to favor designs from Alberta Ferretti, Please Don’t Buy by Twinset and Brock Collection, to name a few.

