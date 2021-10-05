Kate Middleton’s Houndstooth Dress & Croc-Embossed Pumps Prove You Can Mix Prints & Patterns

Kate Middleton made a case for mixing patterns today as she paid a visit to the University College London’s Centre for Longitudinal Studies. The Duchess of Cambridge met with researchers today at the university to discuss their new ongoing study titled, “The Children of the 2020s.”

For the occasion, the duchess modeled a pleated long-sleeve dress coated in a black and white houndstooth print; complete with a tied neckline, cinched waist and pleated skirt, the silhouette reportedly comes from a previous season’s collection at Zara for an affordable twist.

Kate Middleton visits University College London’s Centre for Longitudinal Studies to meet with early years researchers and learn more about their new study, ‘The Children of the 2020s’, in London, UK, on the 5th October 2021. CREDIT: MEGA

A closer view of Kate Middleton’s heels. CREDIT: MEGA

On her feet, Middleton decided to loop in another print with her choice of pumps. The pointed-toe silhouette came balanced atop an almost 4-inch heel and featured a patent gray snakeskin upper.

The pair is similar to a Hugo Boss heel that she previously wore in November 2016 at an event at the Natural History Museum in London; the style originally retailed for 315 euros ($335) but is currently sold out.

Kate Middleton tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Emmy London and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker of course along with Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

