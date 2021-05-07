Kate Middleton Balances the Brightest Red Coat With Towering Leather Heels to Hide Books Across England

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton surprised the country by creating a scavenger hunt of sorts across the United Kingdom this morning. As seen on social media, the Duchess of Cambridge helped hide copies of Hold Still around England to commemorate the special project.

“Each copy is adorned with a gold book fairy sticker, gold ribbon, and has a letter from The Duchess tucked inside. To make this activity even more special, book fairies, the Hold Still judges and participants of the final 100 images are leaving copies at places that gave them hope during the lockdown,” explained the caption of Duke and Duchess’ Instagram account. “This special book documenting the unique collection of photographs goes on sale today in UK bookshops and online.”

For one stop, Middleton herself stopped by the National Portrait Gallery in London to place a book. During the outing, the duchess went bright in an unmissable red coat, bearing resemblance to a bespoke design from British boutique Eponine. The piece also came layered over a pleated tan skirt.

Kate Middleton (R) arrives at The National Portrait Gallery Archive in London, May 7. CREDIT: rbp/MEGA

A closer view of Kate Middleton’s heels. CREDIT: rbp/MEGA

As for footwear, the royal style star decided on a sleek set of pumps with a lifted fit. The brown leather pair featured a contrasting 4-inch wooden heel, bearing resemblance to that of Ralph Lauren’s Celia pumps. Available for $675 on the brand’s website, the silhouette also includes a pointe-toe, rounded vamp and padded insole

Ralph Lauren Celia pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

In her royal style rotation of stylish heels, Kate Middleton tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Emmy London and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker of course along with Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

