Kate Middleton Attends Wimbledon in a Blazer, Polka Dot Skirt & Glowing White Heels

By Claudia Miller
Kate Middleton returned to Wimbledon today to watch day five of the tennis tournament in style.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived to not only watch Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares take on Nicholas Monroe and Vasek Pospisil but also to help out in one of the England Lawn Tennis Club’s kitchens; the kitchens have continued to provide meals to those in need throughout the pandemic.

For the occasion, the royal family member decided on a navy and white outfit that highlighted a tailored blazer, easygoing T-shirt and polka dot Alessandra Rich skirt.

kate middleton, skirt, t-shirt, blazer, heels, pumps, wimbledon, tennis, london, navy
The Duchess of Cambridge during her visit on day five of Wimbledon at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, July 2.
CREDIT: AP
kate middleton, skirt, t-shirt, blazer, heels, pumps, wimbledon, tennis, london, navy
A closer view of Kate Middleton’s heels.
CREDIT: AP

When it came down to footwear, Middleton brightened up her look with glowing white pumps. The pointed-toe pair included a rounded vamp and a lifted heel that appeared to measure around 4 inches in height.

The choice of the white heels is a changeup for the Duchess who typically opts for darker or nude colorways of elevated shoes.

In her royal style rotation of stylish heels, Kate Middleton tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Emmy London and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker of course along with Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

Make your style glow like Kate Middleton in these bright white heels.

Flip through the gallery to find more of Kate Middleton’s footwear style over the years.

