×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Adventurous Side in Skinny Jeans, Puffer Jacket & Combat Boots

By Claudia Miller
Claudia Miller

Claudia Miller

More Stories By Claudia

View All
kate-middleton-skinny-jeans-rock-climbing
William and Kate attend a UK-Africa Reception
The Duchess of Cambridge visits HMP Send
Prince William and Kate attend a Holocaust Memorial Day Ceremony
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet the President of Ireland
View Gallery 21 Images

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Middleton showed off her more adventurous side this morning as she visited Windermere Adventure Training Center with Royal Air Force cadets.

During her trip to Windermere, England, the Duchess of Cambridge tested out a few new activities including mountain biking and abseiling (also known as rappelling). For the outdoor occasion, Middleton kept warm in a light green puffer jacket and white sweater matched to classic dark-wash skinny jeans; she also had on a protective helmet for safety throughout the day.

kate middleton, skinny jeans, jacket, boots, see by chloe, combat boots, rock climbing, biking, Windermere Adventure Training Centre
Kate Middleton visits the Windermere Adventure Training Centre with RAF Cadets, taking part in mountain biking and abseiling, Sept. 21.
CREDIT: Andy Stenning/Splash News

kate middleton, skinny jeans, jacket, boots, see by chloe, combat boots, rock climbing, biking, Windermere Adventure Training Centre
A closer view of Kate Middleton’s boots.
CREDIT: Andy Stenning/Splash News

As for footwear, Middleton opted against her usual heels and sneakers and instead decided on lug-sole combat boots. The pair bears resemblance to similar designs that the Duchess has sported from See by Chloe.

Related

Jordyn Woods' Birthday Week Continues With a Bodycon Dress & Heels That Double As Jewelry

Koio's First Women's Collection Includes All the Chunky Shoes You Need for Fall

Kylie Jenner Flatters Her Baby Bump in Low-Rise Jeans, Oversize Trench & Chunky Boots

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada along with Bottega Veneta, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal.

kate middleton, skinny jeans, jacket, boots, see by chloe, combat boots, rock climbing, biking, Windermere Adventure Training Centre
Kate Middleton visits the Windermere Adventure Training Centre with RAF Cadets, taking part in mountain biking and abseiling, Sept. 21.
CREDIT: Andy Stenning/Splash News

kate middleton, skinny jeans, jacket, boots, see by chloe, combat boots, rock climbing, biking, Windermere Adventure Training Centre
A closer view of Kate Middleton’s boots.
CREDIT: Andy Stenning/Splash News

n her royal style rotation of stylish footwear, Kate Middleton tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Emmy London and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker of course along with Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

Prep for fall like Kate Middleton in these stylish brown boots.

brown boots, suede, combat, see by chloe
CREDIT: Courtesy of Shopbop

Buy Now: See by Chloe Mallory Boots, $357 (was $510).

brown boots, suede, combat, crown vintage
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Crown Vintage Telinda Boots, $70.

brown boots, suede, combat, vince camutuo
CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Movelly Boots, $149.

Flip through the gallery for a look at Kate Middleton’s chic shoe style over the years.

joor Sponsored By JOOR

JOOR Preps Digital Passport for the Hybrid Trade Show Era

JOOR Passport incorporates elements from the virtual trade show experience into returning in-person events.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad