Kate Middleton Goes Pretty in Pink in a Pleated Shirt Dress & Bubblegum Suede Pumps

Kate Middleton matched her special guest this week in shades of pink at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, U.K. The Duchess of Cambridge welcomed 5-year-old cancer patient Mila Sneddon to the residence on Thursday for a special event.

“In the week prior to lockdown last year, Mila’s family took the difficult decision to isolate in different households to protect Mila, who at this point was only 4 months into her chemotherapy journey for leukemia,” explained the Duke & Duchess on Instagram. “The Duchess spoke to Mila on the phone a few months ago following her image being selected as one of the final 100 for the #HoldStill2020 project – hoping one day that they’d meet and wear their pink dresses together.”

Sneddon finally got her chance on Thursday as the Duchess arrived in a hot pink pleated dress courtesy of ME+EM.

Kate Middleton meets 5-year-old Mila Sneddon at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, May 27. CREDIT: Jane Barlow-PA/POOL/Splash News

A closer view of Kate Middleton’s heels. CREDIT: Jane Barlow-PA/POOL/Splash News

To complete the colorful ensemble, Middleton made sure to include one final pink element with her choice of footwear. The soft suede pumps come courtesy of Emmy London and feature a pointed-toe silhouette and a lifted stiletto heel, all for $425 on the brand’s website.

Kate Middleton (L) meets 5-year-old Mila Sneddon at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, May 27. CREDIT: Jane Barlow-PA/POOL/Splash News

In her royal style rotation of stylish heels, Kate Middleton tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Emmy London and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker of course along with Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

