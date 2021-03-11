Kate Middleton Pops in Pink for Spring, Matching a Neon Coat to Flared Pants & Sturdy Block Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton and Prince William stopped by a local school in east London this morning to meet with educators and students, coinciding with the roll-out of the nation’s new Mentally Healthy Schools resources; the program encourages secondary schools to put mental health at the heart of their curriculum.

For the outing, the Duchess of Cambridge herself stood out from the crowd for more reason than one, popping in a bright pink look. The outfit teamed a what resembles a Max & Co hot pink coat over a $78 (65 euros) Boden scalloped top and Jigsaw’s $130 Sport Luxe trousers.

As for footwear, the Duchess then continued the chic appeal of her attire with her choice of block heels. The smooth suede pumps featured a pointed-toe silhouette with a rounded vamp and a sturdy heel shape, resembling one of Middleton’s go-to designs from Emmy London. The label’s Josie pumps measure 3-inches in height and retail for $490 on the brand’s website.

In the royal style icon’s rotation of stylish heels, she tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker of course along with Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

