Kate Middleton Pops in Pink for Spring, Matching a Neon Coat to Flared Pants & Sturdy Block Heels

By Claudia Miller
Kate Middleton and Prince William stopped by a local school in east London this morning to meet with educators and students, coinciding with the roll-out of the nation’s new Mentally Healthy Schools resources; the program encourages secondary schools to put mental health at the heart of their curriculum.

For the outing, the Duchess of Cambridge herself stood out from the crowd for more reason than one, popping in a bright pink look. The outfit teamed a what resembles a Max & Co hot pink coat over a $78 (65 euros) Boden scalloped top and Jigsaw’s $130 Sport Luxe trousers.

kate middleton, pink coat, pink shirt, neon, black pants, school, prince william, london, Mentally Healthy Schools
Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive during a visit to School 21 in Stratford, east London, March 11.
CREDIT: AP
A closer view of Kate Middleton’s heels.
CREDIT: AP
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with children in the playground during a visit to School 21 in Stratford, east London, March 11.
CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, the Duchess then continued the chic appeal of her attire with her choice of block heels. The smooth suede pumps featured a pointed-toe silhouette with a rounded vamp and a sturdy heel shape, resembling one of Middleton’s go-to designs from Emmy London. The label’s Josie pumps measure 3-inches in height and retail for $490 on the brand’s website.

CREDIT: AP
CREDIT: AP
Emmy London Josie pumps
Emmy London’s Josie pumps.
CREDIT: Emmy London

In the royal style icon’s rotation of stylish heels, she tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker of course along with Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

Give your outfit a sturdy boost this spring in these block heels inspired by Kate Middleton’s look.

navy heels, pumps, block heel, marc fisher
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

Buy Now: Marc Fisher LTD Zala Pumps, $160.

navy heels, pumps, block heel, j.crew
CREDIT: Courtesy of J.Crew

Buy Now: J.Crew Block-Heel Pumps, $93 (was $158).

navy heels, pumps, block heel, nine west
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

Buy Now: Nine West Pumps, $50.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kate Middleton’s boldest looks throughout the years.

