Kate Middleton Goes Green in a Recycled Coat & Suede Pumps at Kew Gardens

Kate Middleton opted for a bold pop of color this afternoon as she paid a visit to Kew Gardens with Prince Williams. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge participated in a Generation Earthshot event with students from the Heathlands School, inspiring ideas on how to be more sustainable and to better our planet and environment.

For the outing, Middleton herself popped in a doubled-up green look, layering a recycled Erdem coat over a Kelly green short-sleeve sweater top; the royal family member first wore the piece of outwear in her 2014 tour to New Zealand. The look today also included wide-leg black trousers with a chunkier belt.

The Duke, Duchess of Cambridge visit Kew Gardens to take part in a Generation Earthshot event with children from The Heathlands School, Hounslow, London, Oct. 13. CREDIT: MEGA

From underneath the hem of her elongated pants came a pair of color-coordinating pumps. The pointed-toe heels featured suede uppers and a rounded vamp, all balanced atop a lifted heel.

When it comes to heels, Kate Middleton tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Emmy London and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands.

The royal style star’s closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker of course along with Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

