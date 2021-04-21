Kate Middleton Models a Military-Style Coat & Clever Heels for a Visit With Air Cadets

Kate Middleton and Prince William met with cadets at the 282 (East Ham) Squadron, RAF Air Cadets, Cornwell VC Cadet Centre, in east London this morning.

The Duchess of Cambridge went monochrome for the occasion, modeling an Alexander McQueen military-style coat complete with double-breasted gold buttons and straight tailoring. Color-coordinated attire has quickly become the must-see styling hack of 2021, offering a streamlined route into a chic ensemble. Even Jill Biden and Michelle Obama have tried out the trend for themselves in the past weeks alone.

Kate Middleton CREDIT: AP

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talk to cadets during a visit to 282 (East Ham) Squadron, RAF Air Cadets, Cornwell VC Cadet Centre, in east London, April 21. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Kate Middleton’s heels. CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, Kate herself kept balanced both indoors and out in a block-heeled pump. The sleek suede style came set atop a contrasting rubber outsole, a perfect combination with the thickened heel to brace for grassier outdoor settings. The design bears resemblance to silhouettes that the duchess has previously sported from Tods; similar pairs retail for upwards of $391 at Yoox.com.

Related 11 Best White Reebok Sneakers That You Can Shop Right Now Jennifer Aniston Suits Up in a Classic Blazer & Turtleneck Sweater With This Age-Old Footwear Hack Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Her Birthday in a Sports Bra, $30 Spandex Shorts & Unexpected Yoga Socks

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge talk to cadets during a visit to 282 (East Ham) Squadron, RAF Air Cadets, Cornwell VC Cadet Centre, in east London, April 21. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Kate Middleton’s heels. CREDIT: AP

The visit was in homage to the late Prince Philip as explained by the royal family on social media.

“Paying tribute to The Duke of Edinburgh, who served as Air Commodore-in-Chief of the Air Training Corps for 63 years @aircadets… In 2015, The Duke of Edinburgh passed his military patronage to The Duchess of Cambridge, who became Honorary Air Commandant,” wrote Kensington Palace in their caption.

In the royal style icon’s rotation of stylish heels, Kate Middleton tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Emmy London and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker of course along with Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

Click through the gallery to find more of Kate Middleton’s statement style throughout the years.