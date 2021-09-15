Kate Middleton Suits Up in a Beige Blazer, High-Rise Trousers & Navy Pumps

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Middleton paid a visit to Royal Air Force base Brize Norton this afternoon. The Duchess of Cambridge stopped by Oxfordshire, England, on Wednesday to meet with military members who aided in the evacuation of Afghanistan earlier this year.

Middleton stepped out in a textured beige blazer from Reiss layered over a classic white tee and navy high-rise trousers. Blazer and suits have become the new normal amongst style trends thus far in 2021. Major names including Katie Holmes, Christina Aguilera, Tracee Ellis Ross and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more to come as the weather cools down.

Kate Middleton visits RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 15. CREDIT: Splash News

Kate Middleton visits RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 15. CREDIT: Splash News

As for footwear, the Duchess then continued the color-coordinating appeal of her attire with her choice of block heels. The smooth suede pumps featured a pointed-toe silhouette with a rounded vamp and a sturdy heel shape, resembling one of Middleton’s go-to designs from Emmy London. The label’s Josie pumps measure 3-inches in height and retail for $490 on the brand’s website.

Kate Middleton visits RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 15. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Kate Middleton’s heels. CREDIT: Splash News

Emmy London’s Josie pumps. CREDIT: Emmy London

In her royal style rotation of stylish heels, Kate Middleton tends to include pumps from Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman, Emmy London and Gianvito Rossi amongst other top brands. Her closet also holds a few high-priced items like dresses from Catherine Walker of course along with Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta and more top names.

Beyond her designer heels and frocks, the Duchess of Cambridge also loops in a series of more wallet-friendly brands; Castañer is just one of many affordable labels that she frequents in addition to styles from New Balance, Zara, Marks & Spencer, Adidas and Superga.

