Kate Hudson Gets Beachy in a Peek-a-Boo Sundress & Trending Thong Sandals

Kate Hudson is taking Greece by storm as she kicks off filming for the sequel to “Knives Out” this week.

The actress took to some time in between takes to join her family on the scenic getaway, posing during golden hour today in a chic sundress; the mixed print design featured spaghetti straps and a peek-a-boo cutout across the bodice. To accessorize further, Hudson also threw on a wide-brim hat, a boho-chic purse and classic flip-flops.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and is expected to stick around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color. Stars like Chrissy Teigen along with Meryl Streep and Gabrielle Union amongst other major names are continuing to support the trend in even cooler temperatures.

Hudson herself is a major fan of a thong footwear style. As styled by Sophie Lopez in May, the “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress went glam in a Rokh ankle-length dress from the brand’s fall ’21 collection. The unique design featured a bustier-style bodice layered under a spaghetti-strap bralette finish.

The “Almost Famous” actress’ own look tapped A.W.A.K.E. Mode in its Katie design, a slip-on pair set atop a 3.25-inch heel with a thickened leather strap. Also formed with a trending square toe, the design retails for $655 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

When she isn’t in glam designs, you can oftentimes find the “Bride Wars” star in pieces from her own line of athletic apparel, Fabletics. And, as it turns out, Kate Hudson’s own experience in the fashion industry is neverending. She partnered with New York & Company in 2018 as an ambassador and has previously starred in campaigns for Jimmy Choo, Ann Taylor, La Mer and Michael Kors amongst others.

For her more formal occasions, the award-winning actress can be found in everything from Zuhair Murad Couture and Tamara Mellon heels to Atelier Versace, Prada and Reem Acra. Her off-duty outfits include, of course, Fabletics pieces but also Puma sneakers, Ugg slippers and even Danner hiking boots.

