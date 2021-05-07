×
Kate Hudson Gives the Thong Sandal Trend a Glam Twist in a Bustier-Inspired Dress

By Claudia Miller
Kate Hudson tapped into footwear’s most beloved trend this week as she prepped for a day of press in bold fashion.

As styled by Sophie Lopez, the “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress went glam in a Rokh ankle-length dress from the brand’s fall ’21 collection. The unique design featured a bustier-style bodice layered under a spaghetti-strap bralette finish.

On her feet, Hudson broke out a pair of sandals that marry two of this season’s top shoe trends: thong sandals and square-toe silhouettes. Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene last year as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and is expected to stick around in 2021. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color.

The “Almost Famous” actress’ own pair tapped A.W.A.K.E. Mode in its Katie design, a slip-on pair set atop a 3.25-inch heel with a thickened leather strap. Also formed with a trending square toe, the design retails for $655 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

awake mode, thong, sandals, katie
A.W.A.K.E. Mode Katie thong sandals.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

When she isn’t in glam designs, you can oftentimes find the “Fool’s Gold” actress in pieces from her own line of athletic apparel, Fabletics. It turns out Hudson’s own experience in the fashion industry is neverending. The “Almost Famous” star partnered with New York & Company in 2018 as an ambassador and has previously starred in campaigns for Jimmy Choo, Ann Taylor, La Mer and Michael Kors amongst others.

For her more formal occasions, the award-winning actress can be found in everything from Zuhair Murad Couture and Tamara Mellon heels to Atelier Versace, Prada and Reem Acra. Her off-duty outfits include, of course, Fabletics pieces but also Puma sneakers, Ugg slippers and even Danner hiking boots.

Combine two of spring’s hottest shoe trends like Kate Hudson in these chic square-toe thong sandals.

black sandals, thong, square, aqua
CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Buy Now: Aqua Eva Heels, $98.

black sandals, thong, square, paloma wool
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Paloma Wool Jacoba Sandals, $206.

black sandals, thong, square, sam edelman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: Circus by Sam Edelman Skeet Sandals, $68 (was $79).

Click through the gallery to find more of Kate Hudson’s bold style over the years.

