Kate Hudson Keeps Cozy in a Sports Bra, Fuzzy Cardigan & Ribbed High-Rise Pants

After a busy start to September, Kate Hudson is finally taking some time for rest and relaxation.

The actress, fresh off the Met Gala steps, showed off a comfier side to her style via Instagram on Thursday. Promoting her brand of vodka, Hudson sipped on a cocktail as she lounged in a gray sports bra and a cozy fuzzy cardigan; the outfit also included a set of high-rise ribbed lounge pants for a final laid-back touch.

Ribbed fabric, like fishnet material and crocheted knits, is making a comeback amongst the celebrity style scene; from Kim Kardashian to Nicki Minaj and Kate Upton, stars across all industries are breaking out their best ribbed pieces for fall ’21.

Earlier this week, Hudson found the perfect marriage of old Hollywood glamour and Gen-Z style trends for the 2021 Met Gala.

The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress arrived on the red carpet in a full pink moment, tapping Michael Kors Collection for her evening look. The ensemble offered up a very 2021 twist on classic style thanks to her glittering bralette and maxi skirt set and couture feathered coat. For a glittering finish, Hudson modeled a series of endless jewels from Lorraine Schwartz.

To elevate the look further, the actress picked Giuseppe Zanotti for her footwear of choice. The elevated silver heels fell into on one of the biggest trends for the evening: platform sandals. Hudson’s pick in particular came balanced atop a towering block heel with a squared front and a peep-toe silhouette.

Kate Hudson arrives on the red carpet at the 2021 Met Gala in New York, Sept. 13. CREDIT: AP

When she isn’t in glam designs, you can oftentimes find the “Fool’s Gold” star in pieces from her own line of athletic apparel, Fabletics. And, as it turns out, Kate Hudson’s own experience in the fashion industry is neverending. She partnered with New York & Company in 2018 as an ambassador and has previously starred in campaigns for Jimmy Choo, Ann Taylor, La Mer and Michael Kors amongst others.

For more formal occasions, the award-winning actress can be found in everything from Zuhair Murad Couture and Tamara Mellon heels to Atelier Versace, Prada and Reem Acra. Hudson’s off-duty outfits include, of course, Fabletics pieces but also Puma sneakers, Ugg slippers and even Danner hiking boots.

Stay comfy this fall by recreating Kate Hudson's cozy look

