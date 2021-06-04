Kate Hudson Looks Straight Out of the ‘90s in a Cardigan, Silky Slip Dress & Slouchy Boots

Kate Hudson brought back two of fashion’s favorite trends for her dinner outing this week.

The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star stopped by celeb-favorited dinner spot Giorgio Baldi last night in Santa Monica, Calif., in chic attire. Her ensemble kicked off with a silky white slip dress, layered under a puff-sleeve gray cardigan.

Slip dresses and cardigans are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early 2000s, favorited this year already by Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and more top stars. You can find the trends mixed in with low-rise pants, bandana tops and square-toe sandals as fashion fans make a 180 back towards the familiar and comfortable styles of decades past.

Kate Hudson grabs dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., June 3. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Kate Hudson’s boots. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

As for footwear, the “Fool’s Gold” actress offset the flowing nature of her dress with a slouchier set of boots. The suede style came set with beige uppers and a contrasting leather outsole with a block heel base.

Kate Hudson grabs dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., June 3. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

A closer view of Kate Hudson’s boots. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

In addition to her slip dress last night, Hudson herself is a major fan of a silky style moment. Just last month, as she grabbed dinner with her mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, the “Almost Famous” actress went comfortable for another outing to Giorgio Baldi. Her Ellie Mae ensemble featured a checkered print matched to a wide-brim hat and a colorful clutch.

To give the outfit an elevated finish, Hudson took things to the next level in towering platforms. The lifted suede sandals came atop a wooden block heel, appearing to measure close to 6 inches in height.

Kate Hudson grabs dinner with mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell in Santa Monica, Calif., May 19. CREDIT: Photographer Group/MEGA

When she isn’t in glam designs, you can oftentimes find the “Bride Wars” star in pieces from her own line of athletic apparel, Fabletics. And, as it turns out, Kate Hudson’s own experience in the fashion industry is neverending. She partnered with New York & Company in 2018 as an ambassador and has previously starred in campaigns for Jimmy Choo, Ann Taylor, La Mer and Michael Kors amongst others.

For her more formal occasions, the award-winning actress can be found in everything from Zuhair Murad Couture and Tamara Mellon heels to Atelier Versace, Prada and Reem Acra. Her off-duty outfits include, of course, Fabletics pieces but also Puma sneakers, Ugg slippers and even Danner hiking boots.

Click through the gallery for more of Kate Hudson’s top off-duty looks over the years.