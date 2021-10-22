Kate Hudson Gives the Suited Trend a Glittering Twist in Head-to-Toe Sequins

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Hudson suited up in glittering fashion this week for a dinner with Louis Vuitton.

The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress attended an event hosted by the brand in part with Miranda Kerr and Jamie Mizrahi in Los Angeles on Thursday night. For the occasion, Hudson modeled a sequin-coated black suit from the French luxury house with logo-trimmed lapels and detailing.

Blazer and suits have become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Katie Holmes, Christina Aguilera, Tracee Ellis Ross and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.

Kate Hudson attends a Louis Vuitton dinner hosted by Jamie Mizrahi and Miranda Kerr in Los Angeles, Oct. 21. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

A closer view of Hudson’s look also showed that the actress opted for square-toe boots with a reflective metallic cap toe.

Square-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene in 2019 and has continued all the way into this year as one of the biggest trends. Be it a classic boot, a flat slide or a towering stiletto heel, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with combat boots and thong-toe shoe styles, as well as pops of neon color across apparel and footwear.

Kate Hudson attends a Louis Vuitton dinner hosted by Jamie Mizrahi and Miranda Kerr in Los Angeles, Oct. 21. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for WWD

When she isn’t in glam designs, you can oftentimes find the “Fool’s Gold” star in pieces from her own line of athletic apparel, Fabletics. And, as it turns out, Kate Hudson’s own experience in the fashion industry is neverending. She partnered with New York & Company in 2018 as an ambassador and has previously starred in campaigns for Jimmy Choo, Ann Taylor, La Mer and Michael Kors amongst others.

For more formal occasions, the award-winning actress can be found in everything from Zuhair Murad Couture and Tamara Mellon heels to Atelier Versace, Prada and Reem Acra. Hudson’s off-duty outfits include, of course, Fabletics pieces but also Puma sneakers, Ugg slippers and even Danner hiking boots.

