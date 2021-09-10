×
Kate Hudson Perfects Fall Trends in a Leather Minidress, Chocolate Coat & Knee-High Boots

By Claudia Miller
Kate Hudson is bringing back one of this year’s most beloved trends just in time for fall.

The “Fool’s Gold” actress arrived on the scene for Michael Kors’ spring ’22 show this morning in chic fashion. For the New York Fashion Week event, Hudson modeled a new brown leather minidress and slick chocolate coat from the designer’s new collection; the outfit also came accessorized with an embossed leather minibag.

A sleek piece of leather attire became one of the biggest trends this winter — and now this fall, too. Whether in the form of a jacket, coat or, in Hudson’s case, a dress, too, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by the likes of Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, Zoe Kravitz and more.

kate hudson, leather dress, leather coat, dress, michael kors, spring 2021, runway show, nyfw, knee-high boots, new york
Kate Hudson arrives at the Michael Kors spring ’22 show during New York Fashion Week, Sept. 10.
CREDIT: Tim Regas/Splash News

kate hudson, leather dress, leather coat, dress, michael kors, spring 2021, runway show, nyfw, knee-high boots, new york
A closer view of Kate Hudson’s boots.
CREDIT: Tim Regas/Splash News

To add another trending fall touch to her look, the “Knives Out 2” actress herself debuted a soft pair of suede boots. The slouchy silhouette hit just below the knee and featured an almond toe with a lifted coated heel.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are must-have silhouettes this season as well. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

kate hudson, leather dress, leather coat, dress, michael kors, spring 2021, runway show, nyfw, knee-high boots, new york
Kate Hudson arrives at the Michael Kors spring ’22 show during New York Fashion Week, Sept. 10.
CREDIT: Tim Regas/Splash News

kate hudson, leather dress, leather coat, dress, michael kors, spring 2021, runway show, nyfw, knee-high boots, new york
A closer view of Kate Hudson’s boots.
CREDIT: Tim Regas/Splash News

When she isn’t in glam designs, you can oftentimes find the “Bride Wars” actress in pieces from her own line of athletic apparel, Fabletics. And, as it turns out, Kate Hudson’s own experience in the fashion industry is neverending. She partnered with New York & Company in 2018 as an ambassador and has previously starred in campaigns for Jimmy Choo, Ann Taylor, La Mer and Michael Kors amongst others.

For more formal occasions, the award-winning star can be found in everything from Zuhair Murad Couture and Tamara Mellon heels to Atelier Versace, Prada and Reem Acra. Hudson’s off-duty outfits include, of course, Fabletics pieces but also Puma sneakers, Ugg slippers and even Danner hiking boots.

Prep for fall in these knee-high boots inspired by Kate Hudson.

brown boots, knee high, stuart weitzman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off 5th

Buy Now: Stuart Weitzman Gillian Boot, $300 (was $725).

brown boots, knee high, staud
CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Buy Now: Staud Wally Boot, $353 (was $538).

brown boots, knee high, sam edelman
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Off 5th

Buy Now: Sam Edelman Clarem Boot, $130 (was $200).

Flip through the gallery for more of Kate Hudson’s glam style over the decades.

