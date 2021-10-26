Kate Hudson Gets Daring for a Good Cause in a Lace Bralette Set & Glowing White Boots

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Hudson used an attention-grabbing look for a good cause this week in the midst of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The actress stopped scrollers on Instagram on Monday night by posting an image of herself in a matching silky bra and lace briefs set. The pieces come courtesy of Kit Undergarments and offer up a charitable appeal as 15% of proceeds from the brand’s new collection go towards the Women’s Cancer Research Fund; the label’s Kits to Kick CCancecr collection can be found online at KitsUndergarments.com.

To accent her own lingerie look, Hudson also held tight to a pair of glowing white booties set atop a stiletto heel with a sleek pointed toe.

Kit isn’t the only brand using its products for good this October. For example, Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) has partnered with the Women’s Cancer Research Fund for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Guess, in partnership with Marcolin and Sequel, is supporting The Get In Touch Foundation, an organization that promotes breast health awareness and teaches others how to perform breast self-exams.

Find an encompassing list of brands giving back this month here.

APL TechLoom Bliss Running Shoes; $220. CREDIT: Courtesy of APL

When she isn’t in glam designs, you can oftentimes find the “Fool’s Gold” star in pieces from her own line of athletic apparel, Fabletics. And, as it turns out, Kate Hudson’s own experience in the fashion industry is neverending. She partnered with New York & Company in 2018 as an ambassador and has previously starred in campaigns for Jimmy Choo, Ann Taylor, La Mer and Michael Kors amongst others.

For more formal occasions, the award-winning actress can be found in everything from Zuhair Murad Couture and Tamara Mellon heels to Atelier Versace, Prada and Reem Acra. Hudson’s off-duty outfits include, of course, Fabletics pieces but also Puma sneakers, Ugg slippers and even Danner hiking boots.

Take inspiration from Kate Hudson in these similar white boots.

