Kate Hudson’s Cherry Red Bikini & Athletic Sneakers Are Made For an Outdoor Excursion

Kate Hudson’s latest look will have you wanting to spend every moment outdoors this summer.

The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress posed with her daughter Rani, whom she shares with beau Danny Fujikawa, on Instagram last night in a mommy-daughter style moment. For the outing, Hudson showed off her fit physique in a coordinating red bikini with an athletic appeal.

She then matched the bathing suit with workout-ready running shoes to tackle a hike and trek across creeks and streams during their excursion.

It’s no surprise to find the “Fool’s Gold” actress in athletic footwear, either. More often than not, Hudson’s everyday attire includes a fit sneaker and pieces from her own Fabletics athleisure line. In March, for example, she paused for a series of mirror selfies to show off her gym attire, sharing them all on Instagram. The first look stole the show as she matched a white spaghetti-strap sports bra from her Fabletics brand to coordinating high-waisted leggings; both pieces retail for under $100 at Fabletics.com.

To prep for her own gym session, Hudson then made sure to match her athleisure to a supportive and stylish set of sneakers. The Hoka One One Elevon sneakers feature even more cushioning with a signature expanded midsole, allowing for a plush landing, added shock absorption and propulsion off the toe when running. The style also includes anatomical internal support wings a personalized fit as well as an extended heel for a superior underfoot boost.

Hudson’s choice, in particular, of the Hoka One One Elevon 2 silhouette in a gold colorway retails for $160 at Zappos.com.

Beyond co-creating Fabletics, Hudson’s own experience in the fashion industry is neverending. The “Almost Famous” star partnered with New York & Company in 2018 as an ambassador and has previously starred in campaigns for Jimmy Choo, Ann Taylor, La Mer and Michael Kors amongst others.

For her more formal occasions, the award-winning actress can be found in everything from Zuhair Murad Couture and Tamara Mellon heels to Atelier Versace, Prada and Reem Acra. Her off-duty outfits include, of course, Fabletics pieces but also Puma sneakers, Ugg slippers and even Danner hiking boots.

Channel Kate Hudson with ease in these pieces inspired by her outdoorsy look.

