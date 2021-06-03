Kate Beckinsale Elevates Her Sports Bra & Snakeskin Leggings With Unexpected Heeled Knee-High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Leave it to Kate Beckinsale to find a way to even make gym clothes edgy.

The “Pearl Harbor” actress took to Instagram today in a not-so-conventional ensemble, holding close to her dog as she walked the hallways of her building. The outfit started off normal with a layered black and white sports bra with her go-to snakeskin leggings, but things took a turn when it came to footwear.

Instead of matching her athleisure to sneakers or slides, the English actress decided to break out her favorite knee-high boots; the soft suede pair is set atop a platform base with a lifted heel and elongated shaft.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

Beckinsale herself continues to show off her appreciation for a tall boot and even took to Instagram last month to show off her “new job.”

The British actress shared a facetious Instagram post in May about her new position at “the Canadian tourism commission,” posing atop a bedspread displaying the country’s name. While the job was a joke, her outfit of the day was not playing around.

The star modeled a semi-sheer bustier blouse tucked into a ruffled patent leather skirt. The finishing touch of the ensemble came in the form of towering suede thigh-high boots set atop a lifted heel and platform base.

For Beckinsale, the bold look this week falls in line with her typical everyday styles. The “Underworld” actress oftentimes favors this particular set of black heeled boots, which she wears for everything from relaxed hangouts to outdoor excursions. In May, she even opted for the style for a dog walk in Los Angeles to top off her usual skinny jeans and embellished jacket look. Every now and then when the weather is right, too, Beckinsale also taps Saint Laurent for towering sandals to match her triangle bikinis. Most recently, her go-to pick of footwear has been Naked Wolfe’s platform sneakers, too.

When she is not enjoying her time at home or out for a stroll, Beckinsale opts for glam style on the red carpet with pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Moschino and Julien Macdonald, amongst others.

Achieve Kate Beckinsale’s chic style in these boots inspired by her look.

To Buy: Chinese Laundry Stunning Boots, $105.

To Buy: Sam Edelman Hai Boots, $200.

To Buy: & Other Stories Knee-High Boots, $139 (was $279).

