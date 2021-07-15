Kate Beckinsale Works Up a Sweat in Camo Leggings, a Sports Bra & the Brightest Neon Nikes

Kate Beckinsale’s gym routine will have you craving a good sweat this week.

The British actress gave a peek into her latest workout session on Instagram yesterday, sharing videos of her hitting the weights in athletic attire. The ensemble layered a white sports bra under a black tank top with her favorite camouflage leggings as well.

To complete her look, Beckinsale tapped Nike in a bright twist on its signature sneakers; similar pink designs from the brand typically retail for $200 online but can currently be found on sale for $150.

Back in June, he “Pearl Harbor” actress wore a similar athletic combination in a not-so-conventional ensemble, holding close to her dog as she walked the hallways of her building. The outfit started off normal with a layered black and white sports bra with snakeskin leggings, but things took a turn when it came to footwear.

Instead of matching her athleisure to sneakers or slides, the English actress decided to break out her favorite knee-high boots; the soft suede pair is set atop a platform base with a lifted heel and elongated shaft.

For Beckinsale, the look this week falls in line with her typical everyday styles. The “Underworld” actress oftentimes favors this particular set of black heeled boots, which she wears for everything from relaxed hangouts to outdoor excursions. In May, she even opted for the style for a dog walk in Los Angeles to top off her usual skinny jeans and embellished jacket look. Every now and then when the weather is right, too, Beckinsale also taps Saint Laurent for towering sandals to match her triangle bikinis. Most recently, her go-to pick of footwear has been Naked Wolfe’s platform sneakers, too.

When she is not enjoying her time at home or out for a stroll, Beckinsale opts for glam style on the red carpet with pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Moschino and Julien Macdonald, amongst others.

Prep for your own workout in these bright sneakers inspired by Kate Beckinsale.

