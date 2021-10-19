Kate Beckinsale Channels Michelle Pfeiffer in a Glittering Catsuit & Towering Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Kate Beckinsale’s love for her pets knows no end.

The actress shared a special Halloween-ready moment with her cat, Clive, last night on her Instagram feed. Explaining that it was Monday so she of course bought the kitten a mini motorcycle, the actress herself channeled Michelle Pfeiffer from “Grease 2” as they played the song “Cool Rider” from the film.

Beckinsale herself echoed Pfeiffer’s outfit from the sequel in a glittering black semi-sheer catsuit and towering block-heeled sandals.

No stranger to a bold style moment alongside her furry friends, the “Pearl Harbor” actress herself shared another statement ensemble on Instagram last week — think time next to her Pomeranian.

Previewing her press day attire for her series “Guilty Party,” the leading actress modeled a bright green and white jumpsuit from Roland Mouret. The $1,810 design features a crepe fabric with a sweetheart neckline and cutout panels across the torso and back.

When it came down to footwear, Beckinsale herself elevated her cutout look further with heels from Jimmy Choo. The lifted metallic sandals came with securing straps across the toes and ankle, all balanced atop a platform base and 5-inch heel.

For Beckinsale, the look this week falls in line with her typical everyday styles. The British actress oftentimes favors this particular set of black heeled boots, which she wears for everything from relaxed hangouts to outdoor excursions. In May, she even opted for the style for a dog walk in Los Angeles to top off her usual skinny jeans and embellished jacket look. Every now and then when the weather is right, too, the “Jolt” actress also taps Saint Laurent for towering sandals to match her triangle bikinis. Most recently, her go-to pick of footwear has been Naked Wolfe’s platform sneakers, too.

When she is not enjoying her time at home or out for a stroll, Beckinsale opts for glam style on the red carpet with pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Moschino and Julien Macdonald, amongst others.

