Kate Beckinsale Marries Romantic & Edgy Style in a Lace Dress & Platform Combat Boots

Kate Beckinsale found the perfect mix of romantic and edgy style this week.

The “Pearl Harbor” alumna shared a behind-the-scenes look at her on-set life today, modeling a sheer white lace dress layered with a black slip underneath. The ensemble also featured wide-knit fishnet tights and a punk-inspired mix of leather jewelry.

On her feet, Beckinsale gave the outfit one final edgy touch in platform combat boots; the lace-up leather silhouette came balanced atop a chunky base measuring close to 4 inches in height with silver buckles for added detail.

Combat boots and hiking-inspired styles are the new norm amongst celebrity style trends, experiencing a revitalization along with a few other silhouettes from the 1990s. From brands like Dr. Martens and Prada along with Bottega Veneta, these lug-sole boots offer ease of wear with an edgy-chic appeal.

For Beckinsale, the look this week falls in line with her typical everyday styles. The British actress oftentimes favors this particular set of black heeled boots, which she wears for everything from relaxed hangouts to outdoor excursions. In May, she even opted for the style for a dog walk in Los Angeles to top off her usual skinny jeans and embellished jacket look. Every now and then when the weather is right, too, Beckinsale also taps Saint Laurent for towering sandals to match her triangle bikinis. Most recently, her go-to pick of footwear has been Naked Wolfe’s platform sneakers, too.

When she is not enjoying her time at home or out for a stroll, Beckinsale opts for glam style on the red carpet with pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Moschino and Julien Macdonald, amongst others.

Take inspiration from Kate Beckinsale in these similar chunky platform boots.

Buy Now: Ash Nirvana Boots, $335.

Buy Now: London Rag Willow Boots, $80.

Buy Now: Vince Camuto Movelly Boots, $149.

Click through the gallery for more of Kate Beckinsale’s wild style over the years.