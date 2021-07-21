Kate Beckinsale Makes a Case for Glam Airport Style in an Oversize Blazer, Ripped Jeans & Tall Heels

Kate Beckinsale made a case for elevating your travel style this week as she flew to New York.

The “Jolt” actress touched down at JFK International Airport in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, opting for surprisingly glam style for her flight. Beckinsale’s ensemble included an oversize gray blazer matched to ripped skinny jeans and a clutch bag.

Blazer and suits have become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Amanda Seyfried, Christina Aguilera, Tracee Ellis Ross and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.

Kate Beckinsale touches down at JFK International Airport in New York, July 20. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

A closer view of Kate Beckinsale’s heels. CREDIT: Elder Ordonez/Splash News

To complete her own twist on suited styling, Beckinsale herself rounded out her ensemble with towering pumps. The pointed-toe heels included smooth suede uppers with a curved vamp and a stiletto lift that appeared to measure almost 5 inches in height.

For Beckinsale, the look this week falls in line with her typical everyday styles. The “Underworld” actress oftentimes favors this particular set of black heeled boots, which she wears for everything from relaxed hangouts to outdoor excursions. In May, she even opted for the style for a dog walk in Los Angeles to top off her usual skinny jeans and embellished jacket look. Every now and then when the weather is right, too, Beckinsale also taps Saint Laurent for towering sandals to match her triangle bikinis. Most recently, her go-to pick of footwear has been Naked Wolfe’s platform sneakers, too.

When she is not enjoying her time at home or out for a stroll, Beckinsale opts for glam style on the red carpet with pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Moschino and Julien Macdonald, amongst others.

