Kate Beckinsale Tackles Fall’s Most Daring Trend in a Cutout Jumpsuit & Teetering Heels

Kate Beckinsale gave her twist on fall’s boldest trend this week as she promoted her new series, “Guilty Party.”

Taking to Instagram on Monday to preview her press day attire, the leading actress modeled a bright green and white jumpsuit from Roland Mouret. The $1,810 design features a crepe fabric with a sweetheart neckline and cutout panels across the torso and back.

Amongst a revitalization of 1990s and early 2000s silhouettes, cutout designs as well are making a triumphant return to the celebrity style scene this season from Cult Gaia’s beloved twisted dress to Monôt’s peek-a-boo designs. Stars like Saweetie, Kim Kardashian, Katie Holmes and more are major fans of the trend for summer.

When it came down to footwear, Beckinsale herself elevated her cutout look further with heels from Jimmy Choo. The lifted metallic sandals came with securing straps across the toes and ankle, all balanced atop a platform base and 5-inch heel.

For Beckinsale, the look this week falls in line with her typical everyday styles. The British actress oftentimes favors this particular set of black heeled boots, which she wears for everything from relaxed hangouts to outdoor excursions. In May, she even opted for the style for a dog walk in Los Angeles to top off her usual skinny jeans and embellished jacket look. Every now and then when the weather is right, too, the “Pearl Harbor” actress also taps Saint Laurent for towering sandals to match her triangle bikinis. Most recently, her go-to pick of footwear has been Naked Wolfe’s platform sneakers, too.

When she is not enjoying her time at home or out for a stroll, Beckinsale opts for glam style on the red carpet with pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Moschino and Julien Macdonald, amongst others.

