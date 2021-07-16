Kate Beckinsale’s Cutout Swimsuit & Sky-High Wedges Are an Unexpectedly Bold Combo

When it comes to poolside style, you’ll rarely find Kate Beckinsale in flat sandals.

More often than not, the British star prefers a towering heel over a slide to match her swimwear. Just yesterday, for example, Beckinsale joined a friend on a rooftop in a bold swimsuit complete with high-rise bottoms and a tied-up torso silhouette.

Her ensemble also included a dramatic floppy hat, oversize sunglasses and sky-high wedges; the strappy brown leather sandals came set atop a chunky heel appearing to measure over 4 inches in height.

Yesterday wasn’t the first time that Beckinsale has matched a swimsuit to heels, either. Back in December, the “Pearl Harbor” actress showed off her ability to walk in heels as she made her way down a scenic set of stairs. The star appeared to head towards the pool in a burgundy bandeau bikini layered with a white and gold flowing coverup.

For footwear, Beckinsale opted against flip flops and instead modeled a set of platform heels; the strappy design came atop a wedge base that appeared to measure over 5 inches in height.

For Beckinsale, the look this week falls in line with her typical everyday styles. The “Underworld” actress oftentimes favors this particular set of black heeled boots, which she wears for everything from relaxed hangouts to outdoor excursions. In May, she even opted for the style for a dog walk in Los Angeles to top off her usual skinny jeans and embellished jacket look. Every now and then when the weather is right, too, Beckinsale also taps Saint Laurent for towering sandals to match her triangle bikinis. Most recently, her go-to pick of footwear has been Naked Wolfe’s platform sneakers, too.

When she is not enjoying her time at home or out for a stroll, Beckinsale opts for glam style on the red carpet with pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Moschino and Julien Macdonald, amongst others

Whether you’re pairing them with a bathing suit or jeans and a chic blouse, buckle up these next platform sandals just like Kate Beckinsale’s pair.

