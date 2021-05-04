Kate Beckinsale Promotes Her ‘New Job’ in a Bustier Top, Ruffled Leather Skirt & Thigh-High Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Beckinsale earned herself a “new job” this weekend, taking to the title in bold style.

The British actress shared a facetious Instagram post on Saturday about her new position at “the Canadian tourism commission,” posing atop a bedspread displaying the country’s name. While the job was a joke, her outfit of the day was not playing around.

The star modeled a semi-sheer bustier blouse tucked into a ruffled patent leather skirt. The finishing touch of the ensemble came in the form of towering suede thigh-high boots set atop a lifted heel and platform base.

Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst other major names. In colder temperatures, the silhouettes offer coverage to counter skirts, dresses and shorts as well as provides an extra layer to any leggings or jeans look.

As for Kate Beckinsale herself, when she isn’t in her thigh-high boots, you can oftentimes find the “Pearl Harbor” actress in one pair of shoes, in particular, this year. with help from Naked Wolfe, the pick comes in the form of the brand’s all-white chunky 3.5-inch platform sneakers; the shoe offers a bold take on sneaker style with its rugged outsole and mixed texture overlays.

While the white colorway has since sold out, a black take on the Naked Wolfe Sporty lace-up style can be discounted from $199 to $129 at Yoox.com.

For Beckinsale, the bold look this weekend falls in line with her typical everyday styles. The “Underworld” actress oftentimes favors this particular set of black heeled boots, which she wears for everything from relaxed hangouts to outdoor excursions. In May, she even opted for the style for a dog walk in Los Angeles to top off her usual skinny jeans and embellished jacket look. Every now and then when the weather is right, too, Beckinsale also taps Saint Laurent for platform sandals to match her triangle bikinis.

When she is not enjoying her time at home or out for a stroll, Beckinsale opts for glam style on the red carpet with pieces from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Moschino and Julien Macdonald, amongst others.

Try out the thigh-high boot trend for yourself in these pairs inspired by Kate Beckinsale.

Buy Now: Journee Collection Maya Boot, $80.

Buy Now: Kendall+Kylie Zoa Boot, $138 (was $276).

Buy Now: Chinese Laundry King Boot, $38 (was $100).

