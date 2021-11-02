Karlie Kloss Suits Up in an Exposed Blazer & Satin Trousers for WSJ. Innovator Awards

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Karlie Kloss gave a daring twist to one of this year’s biggest trends for last night’s WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards in New York.

The model arrived at the star-studded event in monochrome fashion, opting for a silky black Grace Ling suit complete with high-rise trousers and a revealing mesh-paneled blazer. Layering the jacket over a coordinating black bralette, the look tapped into fall’s major suiting trend.

Blazer and suits have become the new normal amongst celebrity style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female Vice President Kamala Harris and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored power suits. Stars including Katie Holmes, Christina Aguilera, Tracee Ellis Ross and more have already pulled off the trend this season with more bold looks to come.

Karlie Kloss arrives at the WSJ. Magazine Innovator Awards 2021 in New York, Nov. 1. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

A closer view of Karlie Kloss’ sandals. CREDIT: RCF/MEGA

When it came to footwear, Kloss herself found the perfect way to transition her open-toe shoes into colder wear. The media personality layered her square-toe sandals over sheer black stockings as a method of adding warmth to a more summery silhouette.

As for Kloss, the new mom, who gave birth to her first son with husband Joshua Kushner in March, is no stranger to high-fashion brands and top trends; she has starred in campaigns for everyone from Kurt Geiger to Dior to Versace. She serves as Estée Lauder’s Global spokesmodel as well as has worked as an ambassador for Swarovski, Carolina Herrera Fragrances, Express and more.

Most recently, Kloss collaborated with Adidas for her own collection of athleisure and footwear. Beyond fashion, the star started her own company Kode With Klossy, empowering girls to learn to code and become leaders in tech.

