Karlie Kloss Perfects Date Night Styling in a Draped Little Black Dress & the Wildest Face-Adorned Heels

Karlie Kloss brought her chic date style abroad this week amidst the excitement of Paris Fashion Week Couture.

The supermodel joined her husband Joshua Kushner for dinner at Le Grand Vefour last night in glam attire, opting for a twist on a little black dress. The design featured a draped front with a tube-inspired silhouette and a crossbody chain strap to finish.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner dine at Le Grand Vefour restaurant during Paris Fashion Week, July 7. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner dine at Le Grand Vefour restaurant during Paris Fashion Week, July 7. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

When it came down to footwear, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel broke out a unique pair of heels from a brand new collection. The Schiaparelli fall ’22 line, led by Daniel Roseberry, pulls surrealist inspiration with accents that resemble faces and body parts — think eyes and a nose on a tote bag or detailed toes sculpted onto wedge boots.

Kloss’ pair in particular comes in the form of black pointed-toe pumps accented with gold-plated buckles across the top; the left shoe includes the shape of a nose while the right shoe features a keyhole shape.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner dine at Le Grand Vefour restaurant during Paris Fashion Week, July 7. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

A closer view of Karlie Kloss’ heels. CREDIT: KCS Presse/MEGA

Schiaparelli’s surrealist details for fall ’21. CREDIT: Courtesy of Schiaparelli

As for Kloss, the new mom, who gave birth to her first son with Kushner in March, is no stranger to high-fashion brands and top trends; she has starred in campaigns for everyone from Kurt Geiger to Dior to Versace. She serves as Estée Lauder’s Global spokesmodel as well as has worked as an ambassador for Swarovski, Carolina Herrera Fragrances, Express and more. Most recently, Kloss collaborated with Adidas for her own collection of athleisure and footwear. Beyond fashion, the star started her own company Kode With Klossy, empowering girls to learn to code and become leaders in tech.

