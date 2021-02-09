Kamala Harris Works Out in a North Face Puffer, Classic Leggings & These Beloved Nikes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Between meetings, swearing-in ceremonies and official duties, Vice President Kamala Harris still managed to find time to get a quick workout in.

The new second in command was spotted working up a sweat at the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday, Feb. 6, running up and down the monument’s steps as part of her workout of the day. Locals and tourists were quick to notice the politician who was flanked by members of the Secret Service and shared videos of Harris’ fitness routine on social media.

One user shared a clip, writing: “Get you a VP who works hard for the American people and makes time to get a workout in.”

Related Nike Continues to Build on Digital Momentum With Data Platform Acquisition Small-Format Stores Are Changing Retail -- But Are They Still Viable? Serena Williams Wins First Australian Open Match in Daring One-Leg Catsuit That Honors Her Childhood Hero

Get you a VP who works hard for the American people and makes time to get a workout in 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VQEbB2rqPu — Sammy (@sammycakez_) February 7, 2021

Another account, Blair Berry, was lucky enough to snap a selfie with the vice president that she too shared on Twitter. In the image, Harris could be seen modeling a lightweight puffer jacket from the North Face — similar designs retail for $199 — along with a Howard University hat and classic black leggings.

Watch on FN

As for footwear, the VP tapped Nike for her run-ready shoe of choice. Opting for the Swoosh brand’s Air Max 97 silhouette, the sneaker ensures comfort thanks to its full-length Max Air unit, low-cut collar and innovative lacing system for a personalized fit. The design comes set atop a Waffle rubber outsole as well for added traction on the go.

While Harris’ gray and blue colorway has since sold out, similar versions sell from $50 to $170 on resale at StockX whereas a new all-white iteration is available for $170 at Nike.com.

So this happened today while I was taking a little morning run to the Lincoln Memorial 😍@VP pic.twitter.com/kL8rTqaX4I — Blair Berry (@BlairB3rry) February 6, 2021

Nike Air Max 97. CREDIT: Courtesy of StockX

When it comes to her own personal style, the vice president can be found in a mix of in-style silhouettes including sneakers from one brand in particular: Converse. The brand’s Chuck Taylor All Star silhouette is one of the politician’s most beloved footwear styles. While Harris’ go-to colorway from the brand may resemble a normal combination, the pair actually switches out the usual canvas uppers with smooth leather fabric, giving it a more glam appeal. The Chuck Taylor All Star Leather retails for $55 at Converse.com.

When she isn’t in Converse, the Californian native also prefers footwear from a few major brands including everything from Prada booties to Manolo Blahnik pumps to Timberland work boots.

Ready to hit the gym? Do so in style in these sneakers inspired by Kamala Harris.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Air Max 97, $170.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Air Max 97, $123 (was $180).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Buy Now: Nike Air Max 97, $170.

Click through the gallery to find more of Kamala Harris’ best looks over the years.