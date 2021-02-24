Kamala Harris Recycles Her Signature VP Style in a Blue Power Suit & Super Sleek Stilettos

Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a swearing-in ceremony for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield this morning, joining Thomas-Greenfield’s family at the Eisenhower Executive Office building on the White House campus today.

For the occasion, the vice president tapped into her newly established signature outfit combination in a navy power suit layered over a white blouse with a black protective face mask.

Vice President Kamala Harris (R) hosts a ceremonial swearing in for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield (L), at the Eisenhower Executive Office building on the White House campus, Feb. 24. CREDIT: AP

A closer view of Kamala Harris’ sleek pumps. CREDIT: AP

As for footwear, the vice president opted for her favorite pumps as well. The sleek pointed-toe heels highlight all-black uppers with a patent sheen, rounded uppers and a steep stiletto lift, bearing resemblance to the Manolo Blahnik set she chose on Inauguration Day. Similar designs retail for $665 on Farfetch.com.

In addition to wearing the sleek pumps on her first day in office, Harris has continued to wear the classic silhouette throughout her inaugural week as vice president. From swearing in officials to meeting with the president, the dark heels come teamed with a mix of suits in all different shades from the likes of Carolina Herrera and Dolce & Gabbana amongst other well-known brands.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with a group of labor leaders to discuss the American Rescue Plan and to get input on the President’s infrastructure plan at the White House, Feb. 17. CREDIT: Pete Marovich - Pool via CNP/MEGA

When it comes to her own personal style, the politician can be found in a mix of in-style silhouettes including sneakers from one brand in particular: Converse. The brand’s Chuck Taylor All Star silhouette is one of the politician’s most beloved footwear styles. She opts for a low-top version of the classic sneakers in a relaxed black and white colorway. The style is known for its retro look with exposed stitching, textured outsole and contrasting toe cap, all accented with signature All Star logos and patches.

While the former senator’s go-to colorway from the brand may resemble a normal combination, the pair actually switches out the usual canvas uppers with smooth leather fabric, giving it a more glam appeal. The Chuck Taylor All Star Leather retails for $55 at Converse.com.

When she isn’t in Converse, the vice president also prefers footwear from a few major brands including everything from Prada booties to Timberland work boots and Nike running shoes. Her picks for formal attire also tap more independent labels like Pyer Moss, Sergio Hudson and Christopher John Rogers, supporting both local artists and Black designers in her impressive lineup of styles.

