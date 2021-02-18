Kamala Harris Gives Her Signature Power Suit a Soft Touch in a Slouchy Turtleneck & the Sleekest Pumps

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Vice President Kamala Harris joined President Joe Biden yesterday as they met with a group of labor leaders at the White House; the meeting was to address Biden’s American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion relief package for the nation, as well to discuss the President’s infrastructure plan for his term.

For the event, the group came together in the Oval Office with proper social distancing and face masks in tow. Harris herself went formal, matching the room in respective suits and blazers; the vice president gave her power suit a more comfortable finish, though, as she layered in a slouchy tan turtleneck sweater underneath the black ensemble.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet with a group of labor leaders to discuss the American Rescue Plan and to get input on the President’s infrastructure plan at the White House, Feb. 17. CREDIT: Pete Marovich - Pool via CNP/MEGA

A closer view of Kamala Harris’ heels. CREDIT: Pete Marovich - Pool via CNP/MEGA

As for footwear, the vice president opted for her favorite heels as well. The sleek pointed-toe pumps highlight all-black uppers with a patent sheen, rounded uppers and a steep stiletto heel, bearing resemblance to the Manolo Blahnik set she chose on Inauguration Day. Similar designs retail for $665 on Farfetch.com.

In addition to wearing the sleek pumps on her first day in office, Harris has continued to wear the classic silhouette throughout her inaugural week as vice president. From swearing in officials to meeting with the president, the black heels come teamed with a mix of power suits in all different shades from the likes of Carolina Herrera and Dolce & Gabbana amongst other top brands.

When it comes to her own personal style, the politician can be found in a mix of in-style silhouettes including sneakers from one brand in particular: Converse. The brand’s Chuck Taylor All Star silhouette is one of the politician’s most beloved footwear styles. She opts for a low-top version of the classic sneakers in a relaxed black and white colorway. The style is known for its retro look with exposed stitching, textured outsole and contrasting toe cap, all accented with signature All Star logos and patches.

While the former senator’s go-to colorway from the brand may resemble a normal combination, the pair actually switches out the usual canvas uppers with smooth leather fabric, giving it a more glam appeal. The Chuck Taylor All Star Leather retails for $55 at Converse.com.

When she isn’t in Converse, the vice president also prefers footwear from a few major brands including everything from Prada booties to Timberland work boots and Nike running shoes. Her picks for formal attire also tap more independent labels like Pyer Moss, Sergio Hudson and Christopher John Rogers, supporting both local artists and Black designers in her impressive lineup of styles.

