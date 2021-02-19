Kamala Harris Masters the Monochrome Trend in Her Go-To Suit With the Perfect Pointed-Toe Booties

Vice President Kamala Harris held a virtual roundtable from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington D.C., on the topic of President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The roundtable brought together top female leaders in advocacy groups as well as from Congress to discuss the administration’s proposed $1.9 trillion relief package for the nation.

For the meeting, Harris followed suit with her signature style, layering a black blazer over a gray turtleneck sweater with coordinating tailored trousers.

VP Kamala Harris meets with women leaders in Congress and advocacy organizations on the American Rescue Plan during a virtual roundtable on the American Rescue Plan, at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, Feb. 18.

On her feet, the second in command swapped out her typical sleek pumps for a set of pointed-to booties. the sleek leather pair included a mid-height stiletto heel for a subtle boost along with Chelsea-style elastic goring for comfortable wear.

In addition to wearing sleek Manolo Blahnik pumps on her first day in office, Harris has continued to wear the classic pumps throughout her inaugural week as vice president. From swearing in officials to meeting with the president, the black heels come teamed with a mix of power suits in all different shades from the likes of Carolina Herrera and Dolce & Gabbana amongst other top brands.

VP Kamala Harris meets with women leaders in Congress and advocacy organizations on the American Rescue Plan during a virtual roundtable on the American Rescue Plan, at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, DC, Feb. 18.

A closer view of Kamala Harris' booties.

When it comes to her own personal style, the politician can be found in a mix of in-style silhouettes including sneakers from one brand in particular: Converse. The brand’s Chuck Taylor All Star silhouette is one of the politician’s most beloved footwear styles. She opts for a low-top version of the classic sneakers in a relaxed black and white colorway. The style is known for its retro look with exposed stitching, textured outsole and contrasting toe cap, all accented with signature All Star logos and patches.

While the former senator’s go-to colorway from the brand may resemble a normal combination, the pair actually switches out the usual canvas uppers with smooth leather fabric, giving it a more glam appeal. The Chuck Taylor All Star Leather retails for $55 at Converse.com.

When she isn’t in Converse, the vice president also prefers footwear from a few major brands including everything from Prada booties to Timberland work boots and Nike running shoes. Her picks for formal attire also tap more independent labels like Pyer Moss, Sergio Hudson and Christopher John Rogers, supporting both local artists and Black designers in her impressive lineup of styles.

