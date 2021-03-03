Kamala Harris Wears Her Signature Power Suit, Pearls & Pumps to Visit Small Businesses

Vice President Kamala Harris stopped by a local business today to check in on the owners and the impact on businesses admit these difficult times. The second in command visited Fibre Space in Alexandria, Va., this afternoon, a small business that focuses on providing high-quality, natural and unique materials.

“I enjoyed visiting Danielle and her team today. Danielle owns Fibre Space, an innovative small business. Like many small business owners, she’s making it work under tough conditions,” wrote the vice president in her caption on Instagram today. “But they need help getting through the pandemic. The Senate should pass the American Rescue Plan.”

Vice President Kamala Harris at the store, Fibre Space, during a conversation with its owner and employees about impact on small business, in Alexandria, Virginia on, March 3, 2021. CREDIT: Oliver Contreras - Pool via CNP/MEGA

Vice President Kamala Harris at the store, Fibre Space, during a conversation with its owner and employees about the impact on small business, in Alexandria, Virginia on, March 3, 2021. CREDIT: Oliver Contreras - Pool via CNP/MEGA

For the outing, Harris opted for a gray twist on her signature power suit layered with a black blouse and a pearl strand necklace. Suiting up has become the new normal amongst celebrity and street style trends thus far in 2021, potentially led in part by the first-ever female vice president and her neverending lineup of perfectly tailored suits.

As for footwear, the vice president opted for her favorite pumps as well. The sleek pointed-toe heels highlight all-black uppers with a patent sheen, rounded uppers and a steep stiletto lift, bearing resemblance to the Manolo Blahnik set she chose on Inauguration Day. Similar designs retail for $665 on Farfetch.com.

Vice President Kamala Harris at the store, Fibre Space, during a conversation with its owner and employees about the impact on small business, in Alexandria, Virginia on, March 3, 2021. CREDIT: Oliver Contreras - Pool via CNP/MEGA

When it comes to her own personal style, the politician can be found in a mix of in-style silhouettes including sneakers from one brand in particular: Converse. The brand’s Chuck Taylor All Star silhouette is one of the politician’s most beloved footwear styles. She opts for a low-top version of the classic sneakers in a relaxed black and white colorway. The style is known for its retro look with exposed stitching, textured outsole and contrasting toe cap, all accented with signature All Star logos and patches.

While the former senator’s go-to colorway from the brand may resemble a normal combination, the pair actually switches out the usual canvas uppers with smooth leather fabric, giving it a more glam appeal. The Chuck Taylor All Star Leather retails for $55 at Converse.com.

When she isn’t in Converse, the vice president also prefers footwear from a few major brands including everything from Prada booties to Timberland work boots and Nike running shoes. Her picks for formal attire also tap more independent labels like Pyer Moss, Sergio Hudson and Christopher John Rogers, supporting both local artists and Black designers in her impressive lineup of styles.

Click through the gallery to find more of Kamala Harris’ top style moments over the years.